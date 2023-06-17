Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

Results in the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Saturday

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :results in the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Semi-finals Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 7-5 Women Semi-finalsVeronika Kudermetova (x1) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-3, 6-2Ekaterina Alexandrova (x4) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (x7) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)