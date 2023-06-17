UrduPoint.com

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published June 17, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

Results in the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Saturday

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :results in the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Semi-finals Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 7-5 Women Semi-finalsVeronika Kudermetova (x1) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-3, 6-2Ekaterina Alexandrova (x4) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (x7) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)

Related Topics

Russia Thompson 's-Hertogenbosch Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

17 seconds ago
 Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

12 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

7 minutes ago
 Torrential Rains Cause Floods in Southwest Romania ..

Torrential Rains Cause Floods in Southwest Romania, Dozens of People Evacuated - ..

7 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Arms Control, Strategic Stability Sit ..

Kremlin Says Arms Control, Strategic Stability Situation Requires Urgent Negotia ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.