Tennis: S'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2024 | 11:45 PM
'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Quarter-finals
Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) bt Gijs Brouwer (NED) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Semi-finals
Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Sebastian Korda (USA x7) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6) 6-2, 6-4
Women
Quarter-finals
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x3) bt Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-4, 6-3
Semi-finals
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6-4, 6-2
Suspended due to rain:
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x2) level with Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x3) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7)
