Open Menu

Tennis: S'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

Results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) bt Gijs Brouwer (NED) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Semi-finals

Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Sebastian Korda (USA x7) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6) 6-2, 6-4

Women

Quarter-finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x3) bt Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Semi-finals

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6-4, 6-2

Suspended due to rain:

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x2) level with Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x3) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7)

Related Topics

USA Hun 's-Hertogenbosch Montgomery

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

29 seconds ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

31 seconds ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

32 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

8 minutes ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

20 minutes ago
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

26 minutes ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

26 minutes ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

26 minutes ago
 Policeman shot, injured in robbery

Policeman shot, injured in robbery

26 minutes ago
 Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game ..

Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia

29 minutes ago
 India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at ..

India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports