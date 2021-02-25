Tennis: Singapore Open results

Results from day four of the Singapore Open on Thursday

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :results from day four of the Singapore Open on Thursday: Men's singles - Second round Adrian Mannarino (FRA x1) bt Roberto Marcora (ITA) 6-3, 7-5 Radu Albot (MDA x6) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3Soonwoo Kwon (KOR x8) bt Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 6-3, 6-4Matthew Ebden (AUS) bt John Millman (AUS x2) 6-4, 6-1