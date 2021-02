Results from day six of the Singapore Open on Saturday

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :results from day six of the Singapore Open on Saturday: Men's singles - semi-finals Alexander Bublik (KAZ x4) bt Radu Albot (MDA x6) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x3) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2)