Tennis: Sofia ATP results

Results from the ATP Sofia Open on Friday

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Sofia Open on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x4) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3