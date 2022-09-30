UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Sofia ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Results from the ATP Sofia Open on Friday

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Sofia Open on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x4) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

