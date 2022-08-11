UrduPoint.com

Tennis Stars Aisam Ul Haq-Aqeel Khan Tennis Talent Hunt Trials Ends In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Tennis stars Aisam Ul Haq-Aqeel Khan Tennis Talent Hunt Trials ends in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of Pakistan's tennis stars Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan, the two-day Talent Hunt trials in different age groups from U12 to U18 concluded here at Pakistan Tennis Club on Thursday.

"We have sweet memories of Peshawar and holding trials and witnessing stunning performances of the players from U12 to U18 were superb," Aisam Ul Haq said, adding, "The players including girls players exhibited great enthusiasm and anticipation as far tennis talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned." It was a good experience watching the talent at the grassroots level, Aqeel Khan, who is the most Davis Cupper and still holding the Pakistan No. 1 slot from the last 22-years, said.

"We have our trials and physical-cum-fitness tests were conducted earlier on the first day wherein players in the age group U16 and U18 appeared while on the second day opportunities were given to players in the age from U8 to U14," Aqeel Khan said.

It is good that more than 53 players including two girls' players' 12-year-old Maryium and 16-year-old Urooj Khan took part, Aqeel Khan informed. Chairman of KP Tennis Association, Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, Trainer Shahid Afridi, coaches Zakirullah, Haroon Khan, Shaharyar Khan were also present.

On the second day 53 players including two girls players appeared in the tennis trials and with such exercises have been completed within our schedule of time in Peshawar, Aqeel said, adding, "The Names of the selected probables would be announced soon after completing our trials in Lahore and Karachi." Aisam Ul Haq said that qualified coaches and my own trainer would impart training and coaching with the players along with locally appointed trainers and coaches.

Talking to media men Pakistan's tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq said that a series of talent hunt programs have been started across the country. "I am doing it and now I am trying to select the best players and groom them and have started this mission along with Aqeel Khan," he said.

There are many hopes because there is a lot of tennis talent across the country, if opportunities are provided, these players can shine the name of the country and the nation all over the world in the future. "Pakistan's juniors are included in the top ranking, there are also good players among the senior players who can go ahead. It seems that if they continue to get opportunities like this, they will win back more laurels at the international level," Aisam Ul Haq said.

The people are very hospitable and also enjoyed the food here, he said. It has happened that the players selected across the country will be trained by my coaches and trainers for one year and will prepare them for national and international competitions and also make them participate in national competitions so that they are ready for international level competitions, he added.

The purpose of the new program is to bring out the talent and provide them with opportunities to come forward, he said. "We hope that we will get the best players' Pakistan tennis star, Aqeel Khan said, adding, "The way Aisam-ul-Haq is working hard in the talent hunt program will have positive results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and in other cities because there is no dearth of tennis talent, there are good players and it is hoped that the players here will achieve success at the international level."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Lahore Peshawar Shahid Afridi World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

4 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

4 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

4 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.