Tennis stars Aisam Ul Haq-Aqeel Khan Tennis Talent Hunt Trials ends in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of Pakistan's tennis stars Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan, the two-day Talent Hunt trials in different age groups from U12 to U18 concluded here at Pakistan Tennis Club on Thursday.

"We have sweet memories of Peshawar and holding trials and witnessing stunning performances of the players from U12 to U18 were superb," Aisam Ul Haq said, adding, "The players including girls players exhibited great enthusiasm and anticipation as far tennis talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned." It was a good experience watching the talent at the grassroots level, Aqeel Khan, who is the most Davis Cupper and still holding the Pakistan No. 1 slot from the last 22-years, said.

"We have our trials and physical-cum-fitness tests were conducted earlier on the first day wherein players in the age group U16 and U18 appeared while on the second day opportunities were given to players in the age from U8 to U14," Aqeel Khan said.

It is good that more than 53 players including two girls' players' 12-year-old Maryium and 16-year-old Urooj Khan took part, Aqeel Khan informed. Chairman of KP Tennis Association, Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, Trainer Shahid Afridi, coaches Zakirullah, Haroon Khan, Shaharyar Khan were also present.

On the second day 53 players including two girls players appeared in the tennis trials and with such exercises have been completed within our schedule of time in Peshawar, Aqeel said, adding, "The Names of the selected probables would be announced soon after completing our trials in Lahore and Karachi." Aisam Ul Haq said that qualified coaches and my own trainer would impart training and coaching with the players along with locally appointed trainers and coaches.

Talking to media men Pakistan's tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq said that a series of talent hunt programs have been started across the country. "I am doing it and now I am trying to select the best players and groom them and have started this mission along with Aqeel Khan," he said.

There are many hopes because there is a lot of tennis talent across the country, if opportunities are provided, these players can shine the name of the country and the nation all over the world in the future. "Pakistan's juniors are included in the top ranking, there are also good players among the senior players who can go ahead. It seems that if they continue to get opportunities like this, they will win back more laurels at the international level," Aisam Ul Haq said.

The people are very hospitable and also enjoyed the food here, he said. It has happened that the players selected across the country will be trained by my coaches and trainers for one year and will prepare them for national and international competitions and also make them participate in national competitions so that they are ready for international level competitions, he added.

The purpose of the new program is to bring out the talent and provide them with opportunities to come forward, he said. "We hope that we will get the best players' Pakistan tennis star, Aqeel Khan said, adding, "The way Aisam-ul-Haq is working hard in the talent hunt program will have positive results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and in other cities because there is no dearth of tennis talent, there are good players and it is hoped that the players here will achieve success at the international level."