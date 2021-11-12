UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Stockholm ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Tennis: Stockholm ATP results

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stockholm on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsFrances Tiafoe (USA x8) bt Dan Evans (GBR x4) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-4, 6-3

