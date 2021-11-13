Tennis: Stockholm ATP results

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record