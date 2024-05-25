Open Menu

Tennis: Strasbourg WTA Result

Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) result from the WTA tournament in Strasbourg on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Final

Madison Keys (USA x4) bt Danielle Collins (USA x3) 6-1, 6-2

