Tennis: Strasbourg WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Tennis: Strasbourg WTA results

Results from the first day of the WTA at Strasbourg on Thursday (x denotes seed)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :results from the first day of the WTA at Strasbourg on Thursday (x denotes seed): 2nd rd Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN x6) 6-2, 6-1 Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Shelby Rogers (USA x7) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) Quarter-finalsMagda Linette (POL x8) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x4) 6-3, 6-3Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x5) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x3) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

