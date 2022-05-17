Tennis: Strasbourg WTA results

UrduPoint.com

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Strasbourg tournament on Monday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): 1st rd Karolína Plísková (CZE x1) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 6-2 Maryna Zanevska (BEL) bt Shuai Zhang (CHN x5) 6-2, 6-3 Elise Mertens (BEL x4) bt Carole Monnet (FRA) 7-5, 6-4 Kaja Juvan (SLO) bt Lina Glushko (ISR) 6-3, 6-1 Nefisa Berberovic (BIH) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x6) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Viktorija Golubic (SUI x9) bt Yana Morderger (GER) 6-0, 6-4 Océane Dodin (FRA) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 Heather Watson (GBR) bt Katharina Hobgarski (GER) 6-4, 6-1Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Julie Gervais (FRA) 6-4, 6-2Angelique Kerber (GER x2) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-3, 6-4

