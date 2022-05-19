UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Strasbourg WTA Results -- 1st Update

Results from the WTA Strasbourg tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Strasbourg tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Quarter-finalsKarolna Plskova (CZE x1) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)Kaja Juvan (SLO) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x4) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

