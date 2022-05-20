Tennis: Strasbourg WTA results - collated

UrduPoint.com

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Strasbourg tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Quarter-finals Karolina Pliskova (CZE x1) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) Kaja Juvan (SLO) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x4) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI x9) 6-3, 6-0Angelique Kerber (GER x2) bt Magda Linette (POL x8) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4afp

