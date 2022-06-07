Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Monday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4, 6-1 Oscar Otte (GER) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x6) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 7-5, 6-2Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (10/8)Radu Albot (MDA) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)