Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Stuttgart, Germany, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st round Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x5) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-5, 6-3 2nd roundBenjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3