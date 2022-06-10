UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Andy Murray (GBR) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Oscar Otte (GER) bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) - walkoverMatteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x6) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Related Topics

Russia Stuttgart Ita Belarus From Andy Murray

Recent Stories

FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

1 minute ago
 PM, President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

PM, President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 Budget 2022-23 to improve life standard of poor: T ..

Budget 2022-23 to improve life standard of poor: Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 Covid decline may be giving rise to other viruses ..

Covid decline may be giving rise to other viruses like flu, TB: Report

1 minute ago
 Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry leadershi ..

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry leadership terms budget business-friend ..

5 minutes ago
 Rallies held to condemn blasphemous remarks by BJP ..

Rallies held to condemn blasphemous remarks by BJP leaders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.