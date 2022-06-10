Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Quarter-finals Andy Murray (GBR) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Oscar Otte (GER) bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) - walkoverMatteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x6) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4