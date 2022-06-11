Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-Finals Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) Playing laterAndy Murray (GBR) v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)