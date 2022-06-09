Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3, 6-4 Andy Murray (GBR) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x3) 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3Oscar Otte (GER) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x4) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4)Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x6) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4)