UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP Results -- 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) bt Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3, 6-4 Andy Murray (GBR) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x3) 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3Oscar Otte (GER) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x4) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4)Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x6) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4)

Related Topics

Russia Stuttgart Hun Ita Belarus From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court suspends notice by NEPRA to IPP ..

Lahore High Court suspends notice by NEPRA to IPP for adjustment of calorific va ..

4 minutes ago
 Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

Two die in new Burkina Faso attack

4 minutes ago
 Turkey to promote investment, cooperation in vario ..

Turkey to promote investment, cooperation in various fields: Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

Arts Council organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

4 minutes ago
 Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.