Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): First round Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) Second roundIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-1, 6-1