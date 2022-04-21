Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Karolna Plskov (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-4Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3, 6-3Paula Badosa (ESP x2) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)