Tennis: Stuttgart WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Karolna Plskov (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-4Ons Jabeur (TUN x7) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3, 6-3Paula Badosa (ESP x2) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)

