UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

Collated results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Collated results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Semi-finalsAryna Sabalenka (x3) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-5

Related Topics

Russia Stuttgart Belarus From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six kil ..

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six killed in Odessa

31 seconds ago
 Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible to Isolate Russia in Long Run

5 minutes ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago
 Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western wea ..

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

5 minutes ago
 CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelle ..

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.