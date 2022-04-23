Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

Collated results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Collated results from the WTA tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Semi-finalsAryna Sabalenka (x3) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-5