UrduPoint.com

Tennis Superstar Nadal Fails To Make It Into ATP Race Top-8 For 1st Time Since 2004

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:58 PM

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has not made it into the top eight of the FedEx Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Singles Race at the end of the season for the first time since 2004, according to the ATP's ranking

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is currently ranked ninth in the Race and will not climb higher.

The 35 year old, who currently ranks number three in the world, has won two Olympic gold medals along with 88 ATP single titles throughout his career.

