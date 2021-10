Results from the WTA tournament in Tenerife on Friday (x denotes seeding)

Tenerife, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Tenerife on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 6-3Ann Li (USA) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-5, 7-5