Tennis Tournament French Open Rescheduled to Fall Due to Coronavirus - Organizers

The second Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, the French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, was postponed to the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the competition's organizers said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The second Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, the French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, was postponed to the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the competition's organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The whole world is affected by the public health crisis connected with COVID-19.

In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020," the statement says.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from May 18 to June 7.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. The disease has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers either to reschedule or suspend them, or have games play out without spectators.