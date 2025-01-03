Tennis Tournament Heats Up: National Championship Enter Semifinal
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2025 | 07:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships continued 3rd day at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, showcasing intense competition across multiple categories.
According to press release issued here on Friday, in men's singles quarter-finals, Yousaf Khalil staged a remarkable comeback, defeating Muhammad Abid 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Other notable victories included Muzammil Murtaza's 7-5, 6-2 win over Barkatullah and Aqeel Khan's 6-3, 6-4 triumph against Shahzad Khan.
The women's tournament saw dominant performances, with Noor Malik delivering a stunning 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lalarukh Sajid.
Malik had previously upset first-seed Sheeza Sajid 6-4, 6-4 in yesterday's match.
Men's doubles semi-finals produced close matches, with Barkatullah/Yousaf Khalil narrowly defeating Abdullah Adnan/Herra Ashiq 7-5, 7-6(5).
Junior categories also provided exciting play, with Bilal Asim and Abubakar Talha advancing in the Boys 18 under category.
Tennis fans can catch the semifinal matches live tomorrow on the Pakistan Tennis Federation's YouTube channel.
The tournament continues to honor the memory of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, celebrating tennis excellence in Pakistan.
