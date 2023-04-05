Tennis Tournament to kick off after Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Brig Mustafa Kamal Burki Shaheed Tennis Tournament would kick off here at the Pakistan sports Complex after Ramazan.

Davis Cup coach Inam ul Haq told APP that male and female athletes from across the country would participate in the event.

He said there are three categories in the tournament, including men's singles, ladies' singles and senior 40 plus. Medals, certificates and shields would be distributed to the winning players after the finals of the tournament, he added.

Speaking about the promotion of tennis in the country, Inam said concrete steps were needed to be taken to utilize the talent of tennis in the country, he said.

Inam said the game of tennis needs to be introduced in rural areas and more courts should be built there to promote tennis.