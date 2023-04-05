Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tennis Tournament To Kick Off After Ramazan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Tennis Tournament to kick off after Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Brig Mustafa Kamal Burki Shaheed Tennis Tournament would kick off here at the Pakistan sports Complex after Ramazan.

Davis Cup coach Inam ul Haq told APP that male and female athletes from across the country would participate in the event.

He said there are three categories in the tournament, including men's singles, ladies' singles and senior 40 plus. Medals, certificates and shields would be distributed to the winning players after the finals of the tournament, he added.

Speaking about the promotion of tennis in the country, Inam said concrete steps were needed to be taken to utilize the talent of tennis in the country, he said.

Inam said the game of tennis needs to be introduced in rural areas and more courts should be built there to promote tennis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Martyrs Shaheed Male Event From Coach

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

6 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

15 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

47 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

1 hour ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.