ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was organizing the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3 to 7 here at PTF Tennis Complex.

The Captain’s Meeting of all the participating teams was held at the Referee’s Office on Thursday. Arif Qureshi chaired the meeting whereas Secretary PTF and Chairman Organizing Committee Zia-ud-Din Tufail, and Muhammad Khalil Chughtai Tournament Director were also present.

After elaborating the Rules of the Games to all the concerned Captains and Officials of the teams, a Draw of Men’s Team Event was held.

The country’s top five teams of the Men’s Team Event are Wapda, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines.

The opening matches would be played at 11am.

Pakistan Army would face SNGPL while Wapda will play Navy. The opening ceremony would be held on Friday. Zahoor Ahmed Addl. Secretary IPC and DG PSB would grace the occasion as Chief Guest.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President PTF said that the event would not be successful without the active participation of tennis lovers and enthusiasts. He invited all the tennis lovers and enthusiasts to come and see the excellent tennis extravaganza and appreciate the top national players in Islamabad.