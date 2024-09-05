Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 10 Results

Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: US Open day 10 results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Wednesday, the 10th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):

Women

Quarter-finals

Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x22) 6-1, 6-4

