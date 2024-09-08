Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Day 13 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Tennis: US Open day 13 results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Saturday, the 13th day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):

Men's Doubles

Final

Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson (AUS/AUS x7) bt Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz (GER/GER x10) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

