Tennis: US Open Day 14 Results

Muhammad Rameez Published September 09, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Tennis: US Open day 14 results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) US Open results on Sunday, the 14th and last day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows (x denotes seeding):

Men's Singles

Final

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x12) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

