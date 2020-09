New York, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :results from US Open tennis championship in New York on Monday (x-denotes seed) Men's singles 4th rd Alex De Minaur (AUS x21) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2 Women's singles4th rdSerena Williams (USA x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x15) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3