UrduPoint.com

Tennis: US Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published September 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Tennis: US Open results

New York, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Saturday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Cameron Norrie (GBR x7) bt Holger Rune (DEN x28) 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 Women 3rd rdPetra Kvitova (CZE x21) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x9) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12/10)Jessica Pegula (USA x8) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-0

Related Topics

USA Russia Belarus Women From US Open

Recent Stories

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

33 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

60 minutes ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

60 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

60 minutes ago
 46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

1 hour ago
 Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate ..

Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.