UrduPoint.com

Tennis: US Open Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Tennis: US Open results - 2nd update

New York, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Quarter-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x13) 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Women Quarter-finalsCaroline Garcia (FRA x17) bt Coco Gauff (USA x12) 6-3, 6-4Ons Jabeur (TUN x5) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

More Stories From Sports

