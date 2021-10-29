- Home
Tennis: Vienna ATP Results
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:13 PM
Results from the ATP tournament in Vienna on Friday (x denotes seeding)
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Vienna on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x3) 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5)
