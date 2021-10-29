Tennis: Vienna ATP results

Senegal's President confers the National Order of the Lion on Shakhbout bin ..

Aqdar World Summit launches 'Tree of the 50 Campaign' to plant 50,000 ..

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

Agha Umar felicitates new CM Quddus Bizenjo

Spain worries about gas with pipeline to shut as winter nears

9 development schemes worth Rs 20.884b approved