Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Jasmine Paolini (ITA x10) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-1, 6-1Clara Burel (FRA) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP x7) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)