Tennis: Warsaw WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 29, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Friday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Jasmine Paolini (ITA x10) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) 6-1, 6-1

