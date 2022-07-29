Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Friday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Jasmine Paolini (ITA x10) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) 6-1, 6-1