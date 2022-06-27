Tennis: Wimbledon results

UrduPoint.com

Published June 27, 2022

Wimbledon results on Monday on the first day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Monday on the first day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 1st rd Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA x23) bt Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 Tommy Paul (USA x30) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) Women 1st rd Maja Chwalinska (POL) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-0, 7-5 Alison Riske (USA x28) bt Ylena In-Albon (SUI) 6-2, 6-4 Ons Jabeur (TUN x3) bt Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE) 6-1, 6-3 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x29) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6-2, 6-3afp

