Tennis: Wimbledon Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Wimbledon results on Friday on the 12th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Friday on the 12th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men Semi-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x9) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) - walkover

