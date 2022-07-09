UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Wimbledon Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 09, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Tennis: Wimbledon results

Wimbledon results on Saturday on the 13th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Saturday on the 13th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Women Final Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x3) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 GirlsFinalLiv Hovde (USA x1) bt Luca Udvardy (HUN x7) 6-3, 6-4

