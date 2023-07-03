Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Wimbledon results on Monday, the first day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Monday, the first day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x14) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 Women 1st rd Diane Parry (FRA) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-4 Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-1, 7-5 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 Alycia Parks (USA) bt Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-4, 6-3Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x15) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/4)Veronika Kudermetova (x12) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

