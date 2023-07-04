Tennis: Wimbledon results

Wimbledon results on Tuesday, the rain-interrupted second day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Tuesday, the rain-interrupted second day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding).

Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 1st rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 Women1st rdElena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2