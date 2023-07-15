Tennis: Wimbledon results

Wimbledon results on Saturday, the 13th day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Saturday, the 13th day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

WomenFinalMarketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-4, 6-4