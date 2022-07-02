Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Wimbledon results on Saturday on the sixth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Saturday on the sixth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 3rd rd Christian Garn (CHI) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x29) 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Alex De Minaur (AUS x19) bt Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Daniel Galn (COL) 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 Jason Kubler (AUS) bt Jack Sock (USA) 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 Women 3rd rdAjla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x13) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3Harmony Tan (FRA) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-1, 6-1