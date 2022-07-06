Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Wimbledon results on Wednesday on the 10th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, July 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Wednesday on the 10th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men Quarter-finals Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Christian Garn (CHI) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Women Quarter-finalsElena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3Simona Halep (ROM x16) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA x20) 6-2, 6-4