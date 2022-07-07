UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Wimbledon results on Thursday on the 11th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Thursday on the 11th day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Women Semi-finals Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Simona Halep (ROM x16) 6-3, 6-3Ons Jabeur (TUN x3) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

