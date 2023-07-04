Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Wimbledon results on Tuesday, the rain-interrupted second day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Tuesday, the rain-interrupted second day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 1st rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 Andy Murray (GBR) bt Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 Women 1st rdOns Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-3, 6-3Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2