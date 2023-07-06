Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Open Menu

Wimbledon results on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Men 1st rd Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 Alex De Minaur (AUS x15) bt Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x31) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-2 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-7 (0/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 2nd rd Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 Denis Shapovalov (CAN x26) bt Gr�goire Barr�re (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) bt J.J.

Wolf (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x14) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG x29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Women 1st rd Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Anna Bond�r (HUN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x26) bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-4, 6-3 Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-2, 6-1 Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Karol�na Muchova (CZE x16) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-2 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM x29) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 2nd rd Petra Martic (CRO x30) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Victoria Azarenka (x19) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-3, 6-0 Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x28) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4, 6-3 Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-4, 6-1 Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2Petra Martic (CRO x30) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3Mirra Andreeva bt Barbora Krejc�kova (CZE x10) 6-3, 4-0 - retired.

