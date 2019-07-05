Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:44 PM
Wimbledon results on Friday (x denotes seeding)
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Wimbledon results on Friday (x denotes seeding): Men 3rd rd Milos Raonic (CAN x15) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-2, 6-1 Benot Paire (FRA x28) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) Women 3rd rd Elina Svitolina (UKR x8) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x31) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 6-2Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x14) 6-4, 6-2afp