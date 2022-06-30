Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Wimbledon results on Thursday on the fourth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

Men 2nd rd Christian Garn (CHI) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 Daniel Galan (COL) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) - walkover Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x26) 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 Alex Molcan (SVK) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Alastair Gray (GBR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x27) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-4 Women 2nd rd Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-3, 6-3 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Catherine Harrison (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x13) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-3, 6-4 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4, 6-1 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Paula Badosa (ESP x4) bt Irina Bara (ROM) 6-3, 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x25) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) Harmony Tan (FRA) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x32) 6-3, 6-4 Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Karolna Pliskova (CZE x6) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5Heather Watson (GBR) bt Wang Qiang (CHN) 7-5, 6-4