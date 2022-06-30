UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Wimbledon results on Thursday on the fourth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Thursday on the fourth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 2nd rd Christian Garn (CHI) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 Daniel Galan (COL) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) - walkover Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x26) 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 Alex Molcan (SVK) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Alastair Gray (GBR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x27) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-4 Women 2nd rd Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-3, 6-3 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Catherine Harrison (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x13) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-3, 6-4 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4, 6-1 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Paula Badosa (ESP x4) bt Irina Bara (ROM) 6-3, 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x25) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) Harmony Tan (FRA) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x32) 6-3, 6-4 Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Karolna Pliskova (CZE x6) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5Heather Watson (GBR) bt Wang Qiang (CHN) 7-5, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Thompson Hun Ita Van Women Christian All Wimbledon

Recent Stories

CIA arrests inter-provincial weapons smuggler

CIA arrests inter-provincial weapons smuggler

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to depute 215 life guards at coas ..

Balochistan govt to depute 215 life guards at coastal areas

5 minutes ago
 Protesters allegedly attack HESCO office in Latifa ..

Protesters allegedly attack HESCO office in Latifabad

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 ready to tackle any emergency situatio ..

Rescue 1122 ready to tackle any emergency situation: Imran Yousufzai

7 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing incident

IGP takes notice of killing incident

7 minutes ago
 IGP directs foolproof security arrangements at cat ..

IGP directs foolproof security arrangements at cattle markets

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.