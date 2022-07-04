Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Wimbledon results on Monday on the eighth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Monday on the eighth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 4th rd Christian Garn (CHI) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x19) 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (10/6) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2 Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 Women 4th rd Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 7-5, 6-3Simona Halep (ROM x16) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x4) 6-1, 6-2Amanda Anisimova (USA x20) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-2, 6-3